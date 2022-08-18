A powerful explosion ripped through a mosque in the north of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, killing 20 people and injuring 40 others.

The blast reportedly took place during the evening prayers in a mosque in the Khair Khana area of Kabul.

The incident happened near Kotal-e-Khair khana in north-western Kabul. Ambulances were rushed to the spot to rescue the wounded.

According to Khaled Zadran, the spokesman of the Kabul Security Command, the security forces arrived at the scene of the incident.

No organization officially laid a claim of responsibility for the incident.

Two weeks ago, two deadly blasts in Kabul took the lives of 10 people while injuring 40 others. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for both attacks.

After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents, among other abuses.