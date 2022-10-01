The death count from a suicide bombing on Afghanistan’s Kabul classroom has risen to 35.

The majority of the victims of the attack, Shiite Hazara women, organised a resolute protest against the "genocide" of their minority group.

A suicide bomber detonated himself at a study centre on September 30 while hundreds of students were completing examinations to prepare for university admission exams in the western Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of the Afghan capital.

The Hazara minority community, a historically persecuted group that has recently been the subject of some of Afghanistan's most savage atrocities, is located in the neighbourhood, which is a primarily Shiite Muslim enclave.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack at the Kaaj Higher Educational Centre.