Afghanistan: Death count in Kabul classroom bomb blast rises to 35
The death count from a suicide bombing on Afghanistan’s Kabul classroom has risen to 35. The majority of the victims of the attack, Shiite Hazara women, organised a resolute protest against the "genocide" of their minority group.
The death count from a suicide bombing on Afghanistan’s Kabul classroom has risen to 35.
The majority of the victims of the attack, Shiite Hazara women, organised a resolute protest against the "genocide" of their minority group.
A suicide bomber detonated himself at a study centre on September 30 while hundreds of students were completing examinations to prepare for university admission exams in the western Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of the Afghan capital.
The Hazara minority community, a historically persecuted group that has recently been the subject of some of Afghanistan's most savage atrocities, is located in the neighbourhood, which is a primarily Shiite Muslim enclave.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack at the Kaaj Higher Educational Centre.
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