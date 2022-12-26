Male students in Afghanistan on December 25 boycotted classes and protested against the ban on women from attending universities in the country.

There has been a ruckus in Afghanistan after the ban on girl students from going to college.

Earlier, citing non-compliance with the proper dress code, the Taliban government had banned women from going to college.

According to media reports, many students walked out of the classroom to protest against the Taliban's decision not to allow female students in educational institutions.

Besides this, several professors of the universities of Afghanistan also walked out leaving the class in support of women.

About 60 professors who taught at the university resigned from their roles after the Taliban decree, while students in colleges showed solidarity with their female counterparts.

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan said that the university has been declared off-limits to female students because they were not following a number of instructions, including the proper dress code.

Significantly, Taliban officials on Tuesday (December 20) ordered an indefinite ban on university education for Afghan girls.

The Ministry of Education of the Taliban regime had issued a letter to all government and private universities regarding this.

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