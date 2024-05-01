A mosque in western Afghanistan came under attack after a gunman stormed inside and opened fire killing six people as they were praying.

Initial reports suggested that the mosque was targeted because it was a place of worship for the country’s Shiite Muslim minority.

The attack took place on the morning of April 29 in the district of Guzara in Herat province. The spokesman for the Taliban Interior Ministry stated in a post on social media platform X that an investigation is underway.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which also wounded another worshipper while the attacker fled. Local media reported that the mosque’s imam was among those killed.

“I strongly condemn the attack on the Imam Zaman Mosque,” former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said on X. “I consider this terrorist act against all religious and human standards.”

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan also condemned the attack, which it said killed and wounded at least seven people, including a child.

It called for urgent accountability for perpetrators and protection measures for Shitte communities.