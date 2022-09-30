At least 19 people were killed on September 30 while several got injured in a suicide bomb attack at a tuition centre in Afghanistan's Kabul.

As per a report, the blast took place at the Kaaj education centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area in the west of the city.

According to officials, students were preparing for an exam when a suicide bomber struck this educational centre.

Many of those living in the area are Hazara, an ethnic minority that has also been targeted in past by the militant groups of the Islamic State.

The victims included high school graduates, both girls, and boys, who were taking a practiced university entrance exam.

On September 23rd, there was also an explosion in the Afghan capital which took place near a mosque claiming several lives. In this blast, 4 people lost their lives on the spot. Besides this, there was also an explosion in a mosque near the city of Herat.