A bomb explosion in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, killed a Taliban-appointed governor and two others on March 9, according to Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for local police chief.

The blast took place inside the governor's office and resulted in the death of Daud Muzmal and two others. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, is known to be a key rival of the Taliban.

The militant group has escalated its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over the country in August 2021. Targets have included not only Taliban patrols but also members of Afghanistan's Shiite minority.

The situation remains tense in Afghanistan, with various groups vying for power and control. The death of a governor appointed by the Taliban further highlights the ongoing instability and violence in the country.

Earlier on 12 January, A suicide bomb attack outside the Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul had caused heavy casualties.

Police said at least five civilians had been killed but another Taliban official put the toll as high as 20.

The local offshoot of the Islamic State group, known as Isis-K, claimed it carried out the attack.

It comes after recent blasts targeting foreign interests. Several countries, including Turkey and China, have embassies in the area.