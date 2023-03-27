At least two persons lost their lives while 12 others were injured after a heavy blast rocked Afghanistan on March 27.

As per reports, the blast occurred near Foreign Ministry in Kabul of Afghanistan.

''A blast took place near Foreign Ministry's road near the Daudzai Trade Centre in downtown Kabul this afternoon,'' Afghanistan-based Tolo News quoted an eyewitness as saying.

Reportedly, Islamic State (IS-K) has increased its assaults since the Taliban took over the country in 2021.

Several such attacks have been carried out by the armed groups linked to the Afghan Branch of the Islamic state targeting ethnic Hazaras, Afghan Shias, Sufis, and others, killing and injuring hundreds.

So far, Taliban officials have not commented on the incident yet and none of the group has claimed responsibility for the attack either.

It is worth mentioning that the incident took place during lunchtime when the city is especially crowded as government office staff leave early for the day during the Islamic month of Ramzan.

Earlier in January 2023, in a similar incident, a blast took place in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul which claimed five lives and left several injured.

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