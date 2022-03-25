The United States and its allies condemned the Taliban’s decision to go back on its word and allow secondary schools for females in Afghanistan to reopen on Thursday, and demanded that the Islamic movement allow such schools to reopen.

“The Taliban’s conduct went counter to its public commitments to the Afghan people and the international community,” stated a joint statement signed by foreign ministers from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Italy, and Norway, as well as the European Union’s high representative.

The regime’s decision will harm the group’s prospects of legitimacy and Afghanistan’s ambitions to become a respected member in the community of nations, the statement warned.

“The Taliban should, therefore, reverse this decision, which will have consequences far beyond harming Afghan girls. Every Afghan national, boy or girl, has an equal right to education at all levels,” the US and its allies noted.

The regime’s action will jeopardize the group’s chances of legitimacy, as well as Afghanistan’s desire to become a respected part of the international community, according to the statement.

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“Afghan girls will be harmed as a result of the Taliban’s decision, which will have far-reaching effects.” The US and its allies highlighted that “every Afghan native, male or girl, has an equal right to education at all levels.”

The decision was taken on the eve of reopening of schools for girls in Afghanistan. This was for the first time since last August, that secondary schools reopened for female students. However, high schools remained non-functional, with leaders assuring these would resume ‘at the earliest’.