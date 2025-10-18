Afghanistan withdraws from tri-nation T20 series after Pak airstrikes kill three cricketers

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced its withdrawal from the upcoming tri-nation T20 series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka, following the deaths of three Afghan domestic players in airstrikes allegedly conducted by Pakistan’s military regime in the Paktika province.

In an official statement shared on social media, the ACB condemned the attack, calling it “a cowardly assault carried out by the Pakistani regime.” The board stated that the tragic incident had left the entire Afghan cricket fraternity in mourning and that the decision to pull out was taken “in solidarity with the victims and in protest against the barbaric aggression.”

According to the ACB, three domestic cricketers, Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, were among those killed in the airstrikes on Urgun District. The statement added that “seven others were injured” in the same attack, which also claimed the lives of five other civilians.

Afghanistan’s star cricketer and team captain Rashid Khan also issued a powerful statement on Saturday, describing the incident as “barbaric and inhumane.” He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of his fellow players and fully backed the ACB’s decision to withdraw from the tri-series.

Afghanistan had been slated to play alongside Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the tri-nation T20 series, scheduled to take place in Lahore and Rawalpindi from November 5 to 29. The decision to withdraw marks a significant setback to the series, which was being viewed as an important preparatory event ahead of next year’s international tournaments.

The withdrawal comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which have escalated sharply since October 11. Intense border clashes reportedly erupted after Afghan forces allegedly attacked several Pakistani military posts.

Subsequent fighting left dozens dead on both sides and led to a temporary 48-hour ceasefire, one that collapsed soon after Pakistan allegedly launched airstrikes inside Afghanistan’s Paktika province, targeting residential areas in Argun and Bermal districts along the Durand Line.

The Taliban-led Afghan government condemned the strikes as a violation of the truce, calling them “an act of aggression against Afghan sovereignty.” Both nations had been engaged in Doha-based diplomatic talks aimed at de-escalation when the airstrikes reportedly occurred.

The ACB reiterated that cricket, a sport that has long served as a unifying symbol for the Afghan people, cannot continue “amid bloodshed and mourning.” The board added that it stands with the families of the victims and the people of Afghanistan during this difficult time.

With the decision, Afghanistan becomes the first cricketing nation in recent memory to withdraw from an international fixture citing direct military aggression from a neighbouring state.