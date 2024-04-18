Indonesian authorities have issued evacuation orders for hundreds of villagers following multiple eruptions of Mount Ruang, a remote island volcano in North Sulawesi. The volcano, standing at 725 meters (2,400 feet), has erupted at least five times since Tuesday night, unleashing fiery lava and ash plumes soaring thousands of feet into the sky, according to the country's volcanology agency.

Hendra Gunawan, the agency's chief, declared the highest alert level for Mount Ruang, cautioning people to stay at least 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) away from the peak. There are concerns that the volcano could partially collapse into the sea, potentially triggering a tsunami, akin to the event in 1871. Gunawan attributed the recent eruptions to seismic activity in the area.

Dramatic footage captured during the eruptions depicts gray ash billowing into the sky and streams of molten lava cascading down the mountainside, accompanied by lightning strikes. Villagers have been observed evacuating the area as a precautionary measure.

Ruang Island, home to approximately 800 residents, has seen its inhabitants temporarily relocate to neighboring Tagulandang Island, as advised by authorities. Those on Tagulandang have been warned to watch out for falling rocks and hot cloud surges.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far. Indonesia, with its vast archipelago of 270 million people, grapples with over 120 active volcanoes, the highest concentration globally. Situated along the volatile Ring of Fire, a seismic hotspot encircling the Pacific Ocean, Indonesia remains highly susceptible to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.

The eruption of Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau in 2018 serves as a stark reminder of the potential devastation, as it collapsed into the sea, triggering a tsunami that claimed over 400 lives along the coasts of Java and Sumatra islands.