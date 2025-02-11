Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for global action against the risks posed by artificial intelligence, warning that deepfakes and disinformation threaten trust in society. Speaking at the AI Summit in Paris on February 11, Modi urged world leaders to ensure AI remains transparent, people-centric, and accessible to all.

He stressed the need for open-source AI systems and unbiased data centres to promote trust and security. "We must address concerns related to cyber security, disinformation, and deepfakes. Technology must be rooted in local ecosystems to be effective and useful," he said.

Acknowledging fears of job losses due to AI, Modi argued that while technology changes the nature of work, it does not eliminate it. He called for greater investment in skilling and re-skilling to prepare people for an AI-driven future.

Modi also highlighted India's leadership in digital public infrastructure, citing its low-cost, open-access network for over 1.4 billion people. "India leads in AI adoption and techno-legal solutions on data privacy. We have one of the world's largest AI talent pools," he noted.

As co-chair of the summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi is on a visit to France until February 12. His itinerary includes a visit to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a key global nuclear fusion research initiative. He will also pay tribute to Indian soldiers at the Mazargues War Cemetery before heading to the United States for a two-day visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden.