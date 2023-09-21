An associate of Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala has been reported as deceased in Canada. This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

Referring to the case of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in June, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a statement in which he acknowledged Nijjar as a "Canadian citizen" and suggested a "potential link" between agents of the Government of India and Nijjar's death. While addressing the House of Commons in Ottawa, Trudeau stated, "Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar."