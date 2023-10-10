Air India on October 10 offered a one time ticket waiver on flights to and from Tel Aviv amid the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“Air India is offering a one-time waiver on charges for rescheduling or cancellation of confirmed tickets on flights to and from Tel Aviv. The offer is valid on tickets issued before 9th October for travel until 31st October 2023. Customer Care Contact (24×7): 0124 264 1407; 020-26231407; 1860 233 1407,” the airline said in a post on X.