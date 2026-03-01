Air India Express extends Gulf flight suspension till March 2 amid airspace disruptions

Air India Express has extended the suspension of its flights to and from key Gulf destinations until 23:59 hrs IST (18:29 hrs UTC) on March 2. The decision comes amid continued operational and regional disruptions, prompting the airline to expand relief measures for affected travelers.

According to an official spokesperson, services to and from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will remain suspended until the specified deadline. The extension marks a significant continuation of curtailed operations across one of the airline’s busiest international corridors, widely used by Indian expatriates and business travelers.

To mitigate inconvenience, the airline has announced a flexible rebooking and refund policy. Passengers who had booked travel to or from the Gulf region up to February 28, 2026, for journeys scheduled until March 5, 2026, will be eligible to reschedule their travel to a future date without incurring any date-change fees. Alternatively, they may opt to cancel their tickets and receive a full refund to the original mode of payment.

The airline spokesperson said the move aims to “support guests affected by the temporary suspension and provide maximum flexibility during this period.”

The Gulf sector constitutes a crucial international market for Indian carriers, particularly low-cost operators, catering to millions of migrant workers and business travelers. The extended suspension is likely to result in increased demand pressure on alternative carriers and connecting routes.

Passengers have been advised to check the airline’s official website and contact customer support for updates, revised schedules, and assistance with rebooking or cancellations.

Further announcements regarding resumption of services are expected based on evolving operational conditions.