An Air India flight bound for Chicago, which had to be diverted to Canada after receiving a bomb threat, finally resumed its journey to its destination on October 16, the airline announced.

Seven Indian flights received bomb threats on October 15, following which chaos erupted with at least two flights making emergency landings.

In a statement, Air India said that passengers of flight AI127 were being ferried on a Canadian Air Force aircraft which took off from the remote Canadian city of Iqaluit at 3.54 am (local time) and is expected to land in Chicago at 7.48 am (local US time).

Furthermore, the statement read, "We thank the Canadian authorities and authorities at Iqaluit airport for their support and assistance extended to the passengers and Air India during this unexpected disruption."

Meanwhile, the US said "threats against Air India flights are extremely serious" after Air India flights got a series of bomb threats leading to emergency landings and increased security measures in multiple countries.

During a press briefing, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the threats are being taken seriously by law enforcement agencies.

On October 15 night, Singapore Air Force (RSAF) scrambled F-15SG jets following the bomb threat.

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said that the airlines had received an email that there was a bomb on board flight AXB684 that was heading to Singapore. Two RSAF F-15SGs were scrambled and escorted the plane away from populated areas to finally land safely at Singapore Changi Airport at around 10:04 pm on Tuesday, the minister said.