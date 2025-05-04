A missile strike near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday forced an Air India flight en route from Delhi to divert to Abu Dhabi, according to aviation sources.

Flight AI139, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was less than an hour from landing when alerts of missile activity prompted authorities to shut down airspace around the Israeli airport.

The aircraft was instructed to reroute as a precautionary measure.

Passengers and crew remained safe, and the flight is expected to return to Delhi. Officials are monitoring the security situation closely and have not yet announced when services to Tel Aviv will resume.