The Air India Newark (US)-Delhi flight (AI106) with 300 passengers on board made an emergency landing in Stockholm Sweden following a technical glitch.

As per reports, each passenger is safe and the airfield was crowded with fire engines as the airliner made an emergency landing.

''One of the aircraft's engines had an oil leak. However, the flight safely landed in Stockholm after the engine was shut off due to the oil leak,'' PTI quoted a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official as saying.

On February 20, an Air India flight (AI-102) from New York to Delhi was diverted to London due to a medical emergency on board.

"Air India AI-102 John F. Kennedy International Airport to Delhi flight diverted to London due to a medical emergency," said an official.

Besides this on February 21, late at night, passengers and airline staff of an Air India flight bound for Mumbai got into a violent brawl at the Delhi airport after the trip was delayed by more than four hours.

According to a traveller on the Delhi-Mumbai route, flight AI-805's scheduled departure time of 8 PM on February 22 was delayed from 8 PM to 10:40 PM, then 11:35 PM, then 12:30 AM, and finally took off at 1:48 AM from Delhi Terminal 3 airport.

According to the passenger who spoke to the reporters, the managers kept making up excuses for the staff's delay and how they were actually "fooling" the customers. Another employee asserted that the scheduled flight's pilot became ill at the last minute.