Buddha Air, a domestic passenger aircraft operating in Nepal, on January 6 morning, made an emergency landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu.

The aircraft with 76 people on board made an emergency landing after experiencing a left engine flameout.

The flight BHA953, en route to Chandragadi, departed from the TIA at 10:37 am local time.

It experienced a left engine flameout and subsequently initiated a VOR (Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range) approach to Kathmandu at 11:15 am, according to a press release circulated by the Tribhuvan International Airport and Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

A release from the Tribhuvan International Airport stated, "The aircraft, Buddha Air flight no BHA953, took off from Kathmandu at 10:37 am (0453 UTC) carrying 72 passengers and four crew members, to Chandragadhi (Bhadrapur) and at 43 nautical miles east reported flame out. After flying on single engine and following a full emergency declaration, it returned back to Kathmandu. From the Gurans point using VOR approach landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport at 11:15 am (UTC 0530) safely."

As per the flight carrier, the aircraft is undergoing technical inspection. "A separate aircraft is being arranged for the passengers to fly towards the destination," the company said in a statement.

According to the officials, the airport in Kathmandu also was closed for a brief period of time. "After the landing of the aircraft, the airport is now functional and open," a spokesperson of Tribhuvan International Airport told ANI over phone.