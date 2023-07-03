Alibaba Group co-founder and Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, has caught the attention of people after his unexpected visit to Pakistan.

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, confirmed the visit to the country to a local newspaper. He stated that Jack Ma arrived in Lahore on June 29 and stayed there for 23 hours.

During his visit, Ma avoided any kind of interaction with the government officials and the media.

He resided at a private location and left on June 30 via a private jet registered under the name VP-CMA, owned by Jet Aviation.

However, according to the local newspaper, the motive of Ma’s visit still remains confidential but it is hoped that it will bring about positive outcomes for Pakistan in the upcoming days.

He was accompanied by a delegation of seven businessmen, comprising five Chinese nationals, one Danish individual and another US citizen.

According to reports, they arrived in Pakistan from Nepal via a chartered flight from Hong Kong.

Various speculations have been made regarding the visit of Jack Ma to Pakistan and it is said that his team has visited the country to explore business opportunities. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the same.

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan made it clear in a tweet that Ma’s visit was for personal purposes. Interestingly, even the Chinese embassy was unaware of the details of Ma’s visit.

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