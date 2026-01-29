All 15 killed as Colombian Satena aircraft crashes after vanishing from radar

A small commercial aircraft operated by Colombia’s state-owned airline Satena crashed in the country’s north-eastern region after disappearing from radar mid-flight, killing all 15 people on board, authorities confirmed on Thursday, January 29.

The ill-fated aircraft, Satena Flight NSE 8849—a Beechcraft 1900D registered as HK-4709—took off from Camilo Daza International Airport in Cúcuta at around 11:42 am local time, heading for Aguas Claras Airport in Ocaña. The short domestic flight, expected to last just 20 to 25 minutes, maintained routine communication with air traffic control until approximately 11:54 am, moments before its scheduled landing, when contact was abruptly lost.

Following the sudden disappearance, Colombia’s civil aviation authority launched an intensive search-and-rescue operation involving the Aerospace Force, military units, and local emergency responders. The search focused on the Catatumbo region near the Venezuelan border, an area marked by dense jungle, mountainous terrain, and unpredictable weather conditions that significantly complicated rescue efforts.

Satena later confirmed that the aircraft was carrying 13 passengers and two crew members. All available resources were mobilised in coordination with defence and aviation agencies to locate the missing plane.

Hours later, authorities located the wreckage near Curasica in Playa de Belén, within Norte de Santander province. Officials confirmed that the aircraft had crashed in a remote rural and mountainous area, and that there were no survivors.

Among those killed were Diogenes Quintero, a 36-year-old member of Colombia’s House of Representatives known for representing victims of armed conflict, and Carlos Salcedo, a prominent social leader and congressional candidate. Quintero was widely respected for his advocacy work and commitment to regional development.

The tragedy has triggered an outpouring of grief across Colombia, with political leaders, civil society groups, and citizens mourning the loss of lives and calling for a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash.