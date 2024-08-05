The Lockheed C-130J Hercules jet, operating under the call sign AJAX1431, has captured international attention as it becomes the most tracked flight on Flightradar24.com. The aircraft, registered with the Bangladesh Air Force, is believed to be transporting former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister from Dhaka to New Delhi.

The developments come in the wake of Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure from Bangladesh, announced earlier today by the Bangladesh Army. The country has been engulfed in political turmoil following violent protests over job quota reforms, which have resulted in nearly 300 deaths since June.

The C-130J Hercules, an upgraded version of the classic C-130, departed Bangladesh this afternoon amid heightened security and political instability. The aircraft is renowned for its versatility and reliability in tactical airlift and special operations, now playing a critical role in this unfolding situation.

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zama addressed the nation, confirming Hasina's resignation and announcing plans to engage with political leaders and President Mohammed Shahabuddin to form an interim government. The general assured the public of justice and stability, urging faith in the military's efforts to restore order.