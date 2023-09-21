Amid escalating tensions between India and Canada, intelligence sources have uncovered a clandestine gathering that took place in Vancouver, implicating agents from Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, and leaders of Khalistan terror organizations. The meeting, which occurred just five days ago, saw the presence of key figures like Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), and other Khalistani heads.

Sources reveal that the meeting between ISI agents and Khalistani groups was convened with a specific agenda – to intensify anti-India propaganda. Codenamed 'Plan-K,' this strategic initiative involves substantial funding by the ISI to support Khalistan activities in Canada. The allocated funds are directed towards orchestrating protests, creating posters, and crafting banners to propagate anti-India sentiments.

This covert gathering unfolds against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic strains between India and Canada, ignited by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claims. Trudeau suggested that Canadian security agencies were probing potential links between Indian agents and the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, back in June. India swiftly dismissed these allegations as "absurd" and "motivated," leading to the expulsion of a senior Canadian diplomat, mirroring Ottawa's earlier expulsion of an Indian official.

Alarming reports indicate that more than 20 individuals affiliated with Khalistan and criminal gangs are currently evading authorities in Canada. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other Indian agencies have repeatedly sought cooperation from their Canadian counterparts through Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties (MLATs). However, Canadian investigative agencies have remained unresponsive and uncooperative in these matters.

Earlier this year, India had furnished Canada with a list of nine pro-Khalistan terror organizations suspected of planning extremist activities in Punjab and other regions of India.