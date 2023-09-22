The United States on September 21 stated that it is in touch with Indians at high levels following diplomatic row between India and Canada after the latter charged India of being involved in the alleged killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The United States said that is giving no “special exemption” in the matter on Thursday.

The United States has been seeking to strengthen its relationship with India. President Joe Biden hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit at the White House earlier this year.

Asked whether US concern over the incident could disrupt that process, Sullivan said the United States would stand up for its principles, regardless of what country is affected.

"It is a matter of concern for us. It is something we take seriously. It is something we will keep working on, and we will do that regardless of the country," Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

"There's not some special exemption you get for actions like this. Regardless of the country, we will stand up and defend our basic principles and we will also consult closely with allies like Canada as they pursue their law enforcement and diplomatic process."

Canada said on Monday that it was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, outside a Sikh temple in June.

Sullivan noted that the United States was in touch with both countries about the topic.



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