A tragic incident has struck the family of Paruchuri Chakradhar and Srilakshmi from Guntur district as their 20-year-old son, Paruchuri Abhijit, was found dead in the United States. Abhijit, a promising student fell victim to unidentified assailants who left his body inside a car within a forest.

Abhijit, the only son of his parents, was known for his academic excellence since childhood. Despite initial reluctance from his mother to pursue higher studies abroad, she eventually agreed, considering his future prospects, according to family members.

Having secured an engineering seat Abhijit ventured to Boston University to further his education. However, tragedy struck when he became a target of violence, with suspicions suggesting robbery as a possible motive. It is believed that the assailants may have targeted Abhijit for money and his laptop.

Yet, the circumstances surrounding Abhijit's murder within the campus have sparked various speculations. Some suspect that he might have been involved in a dispute with other students at the university, adding complexity to the investigation.

Following the completion of necessary formalities in the United States Abhijit's body was transported back to Burripalem in Guntur district. As authorities continue their inquiries, the tragic loss of a bright young student has left the community in mourning, while questions linger regarding the circumstances of his untimely demise.