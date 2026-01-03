Angelina Jolie visits Rafah Crossing as Israel suspends operations of aid groups in Gaza

Hollywood actor and former special envoy to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Angelina Jolie has visited the Rafah Crossing in Egypt to assess the humanitarian situation in Gaza, even as Israel announced the suspension of operations by several aid groups in the war-hit territory.

According to reports citing CNN, Jolie arrived at the Rafah Crossing on Friday as part of a humanitarian trip to Egypt, where she met representatives of aid agencies working to deliver relief to Gaza amid Israel’s decision to suspend the activities of multiple humanitarian organisations.

Israel’s move came after authorities said an investigation found that the charity had submitted a new vetting and registration process, including the submission of personal details of staff members working in Gaza, a step aid agencies say is hampering relief efforts.

Speaking after her visit, Jolie said she had spoken with aid agencies struggling to overcome restrictions on delivering assistance into Gaza. She described walking through a warehouse filled with supplies that could not be distributed because medical and other items had been denied entry.

“I spoke to humanitarian agencies who are working hard to do their best to overcome the restrictions and challenges of delivering necessary aid to Gaza. I walked through a large warehouse that was full of items that were denied entry, most of them medical,” Jolie said in a statement quoted by CNN.

Aid organisations have repeatedly warned that Israel’s registration rules could put their employees at risk. Israel, meanwhile, has maintained that Hamas exploits international aid, a claim that has been rejected by the United Nations and humanitarian groups. A US government review conducted earlier this year also found no evidence of widespread diversion of aid by Hamas, according to officials.

Israel has described the situation in Gaza as a “humanitarian crisis facing renewed deterioration,” with conditions in the enclave termed “catastrophic.” Large parts of Gaza remain in ruins, and residents are enduring harsh winter conditions, with heavy rainfall and plunging temperatures compounding an already dire living situation.

According to the Hamas-run Government Media Office in Gaza, fierce air and ground attacks have destroyed makeshift shelters, leaving displaced Palestinians exposed to severe weather. At least 20 people have reportedly been killed after homes and buildings collapsed as residents sought refuge from the storms.

During her visit, Jolie met aid workers from the Egyptian Red Crescent and other local organisations to discuss ways to increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Stressing the urgency of sustained access, she said the ceasefire must hold and that aid delivery needs to be scaled up quickly and safely.

“What needs to happen is clear: the ceasefire must hold, and access must be sustained, safe and urgently scaled up so that aid, fuel and critical medical supplies can move quickly and consistently at the volume required,” Jolie said in a statement.

She also highlighted the toll of winter on civilians, saying that winter items and essential medical equipment should be moving every day, as delays cost lives. Jolie expressed gratitude to volunteers providing humanitarian assistance.

The visit forms part of Jolie’s ongoing humanitarian engagement, as she continues to advocate for civilians affected by conflict, according to reports.