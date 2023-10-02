The Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed that Turkish warplanes have targeted locations associated with a Kurdish rebel group in northern Iraq.

This action was taken in response to the group's admission of responsibility for a suicide bombing in Ankara, as reported by the New York Times on Sunday.

The airstrikes reportedly destroyed 20 targets, including caves, bunkers, shelters and warehouses, all linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party, or P.K.K.

Earlier, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya revealed that two police officers were injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device outside the ministry building in Ankara.

Yerlikaya disclosed that the attack was carried out by two individuals, one of whom blew himself up while the other was 'neutralised'. This comes amidst ongoing operations by Turkish authorities against members of ISIL (ISIS).



Also read : Turkey: Two police officers injured in blast in Ankara