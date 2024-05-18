Anmol Rai, a transwoman, was crowned Miss Pink Nepal 2024 in a gala event held in Kathmandu. Sarosy Neupane and Aarohi Basnet were named first and second runners-up, respectively. Rai will represent Nepal at the Miss International Queen 2024 competition in Thailand later this year.

The event, organized by Diamond Society Nepal, featured cultural performances celebrating Nepal’s rich heritage and marked the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexphobia, Transphobia, and Aphobia. The aim was to raise awareness about the LGBTQ community's struggles and promote acceptance and equality.

Nepal, leading South Asia in LGBTQ rights, has recently legalized same-sex marriage, demonstrating its commitment to gender equality and non-discrimination. The Miss Pink Nepal event highlighted these advancements and celebrated the community's progress.