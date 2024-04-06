An Indian student has tragically passed away in the US state of Ohio marking the 10th such incident involving Indian or Indian-origin students in the country this year. The Indian Consulate in New York confirmed the demise of Uma Satya Sai Gadde a student pursuing education in Cleveland, Ohio. The consulate expressed profound sorrow over the loss and extended condolences to the grieving family, ensuring full support during this difficult period.

According to reports, an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of Gadde's death. The consulate reiterated its commitment to assisting the family, including facilitating the transportation of Gadde's body to India.

The incident adds to a disturbing trend of deaths concerning Indian students in the United States. In March, Mohammed Abdul Arafat, another Indian student, went missing from the Cleveland area, prompting his family to receive a ransom call demanding payment for his release. Similarly, earlier this year Syed Mazahir Ali from Hyderabad was viciously attacked in Chicago, resulting in severe injuries. The Indian Consulate in Chicago promptly intervened to support Ali and his family.

The recent deaths of Neel Acharya, a student at Indiana's Purdue University, and Vivek Saini in Georgia, have deeply unsettled the Indian community in the US. These incidents underscore concerns about the safety and well-being of Indian students pursuing education abroad.

Since the start of 2024, there have been at least 10 reported cases of deaths involving Indian or Indian-origin students in the US, raising questions and prompting calls for increased vigilance and measures to ensure the safety of students studying overseas.