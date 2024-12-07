The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has alleged that its Namhatta Centre in Dhaka district was set on fire early Saturday morning, resulting in extensive damage to the temple and its deities.

Radharamn Das, Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata, condemned the incident, stating that the attack was a targeted act of vandalism against the Vaishnavite community. He revealed that idols of Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan and other temple artifacts were completely destroyed in the blaze.

In a social media post on his X account, Das wrote, “The ISKCON Namhatta Centre in Dhaka has been burned down. Between 2-3 AM, miscreants torched the Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple and the Shri Shri Mahabhagya Lakshmi Narayan Temple at Dhour village, under Turag Police Station in Dhaka district.”

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of minority religious communities and their places of worship in Bangladesh, with ISKCON urging authorities to ensure justice and prevent such attacks in the future.

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