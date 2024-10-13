Senior journalist Swapan Kumar Bhadra was hacked to death on October 12 in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, raising alarm over the safety of media professionals in the country. The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), a global media safety organisation, has called for swift justice and compensation for the victim's family.

Bhadra, 65, was killed by three assailants in front of his residence. Though not actively writing for newspapers at the time, he remained vocal on social media, addressing issues such as terrorism, drug abuse, and anti-social activities. Local police have arrested one suspect and are searching for two others.

The murder adds to a growing list of journalist fatalities worldwide, with the PEC reporting 110 deaths in 2024 alone. Bangladesh has seen six journalist murders this year, including Bhadra's, amid political unrest and anti-government protests.

PEC President Blaise Lempen urged Bangladesh's interim government head, Prof Muhammad Yunus, to personally ensure justice for Bhadra's family. The organisation also highlighted the recent loss of five journalists during anti-government demonstrations in the country.

Neighbouring Pakistan has faced similar challenges, with ten journalists killed since January 1, according to PEC's South Asia representative Nava Thakuria.