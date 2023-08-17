The Apple iPhone's Crash Detection feature saved the life of a seriously hurt driver by informing emergency personnel.

On August 5, an accident occurred on Road 130, southwest of Highway 10, in the Grey Highlands of Ontario.

According to AppleInsider, driver Hannah Ralph's iPhone alerted both emergency services and her emergency contacts, including friend Grace Workman-Porecki.

The response time was incredible," said Workman-Porecki.

Workman-Porecki also thanked the Grey Highlands’ first responders and staff at Markdale Hospital for helping Ralph.

"Hannah Ralph sustained injuries including broken femurs and pelvis, cranial and cervical spine fractures, plus multiple lacerations and substantial blood loss," the report said.

She underwent successful surgery to repair several breaks in her legs while in the hospital.

"I'm telling everyone who drives in rural areas to get this [Crash Detection] technology," said Ralph's aunt Dr Angela Jones of Burlington.

"Who knows how long it could take to get help [without it?]" she added.

Ralph's family and friends have also created a GoFundMe campaign to support her recovery from the accident and return to work.