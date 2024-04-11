Apple, the renowned iPhone maker, has issued a series of cautionary notifications to users in 91 countries, including India, regarding the risks associated with 'mercenary spyware' attacks, notably the infamous Pegasus malware that has been at the center of recent controversies.

These alerts, part of Apple's ongoing efforts to safeguard user privacy and data security, highlight the potential threats posed by sophisticated spyware targeting individuals across various sectors.

This is not the first time Apple has raised concerns about such spyware. In October 2023, similar notifications were sent to political leaders in India, including figures from parties like Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Trinamool Congress, warning of possible state-sponsored spyware attacks targeting their iPhones.

The issue of unauthorized surveillance using tools like Pegasus gained significant attention in 2021 when the Supreme Court of India formed a committee of technical experts to investigate these allegations. Subsequently, in August 2022, the committee's findings revealed the presence of malware in five out of the 29 mobile phones examined, although Pegasus itself was not detected.

Apple's recent notifications underscore the persistent threat posed by mercenary spyware, often associated with state actors and private companies developing advanced surveillance tools. These attacks, while targeting a small number of individuals such as journalists, activists, politicians, and diplomats, are ongoing and global in nature.

Since 2021, Apple has been proactive in issuing threat notifications, totaling over 150 countries to date, as it continues to detect and respond to these advanced digital threats.

To mitigate these risks, Apple advises users to update their devices with the latest security patches, exercise caution when dealing with suspicious links or messages, and consider enabling Lockdown Mode for added protection.