Argentina has decided to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), citing concerns over national sovereignty and disagreements on global health policies. Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni announced the decision, stating that President Javier Milei had instructed Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein to begin the exit process.

"We Argentinians will not allow an international organisation to intervene in our sovereignty, much less in our health," Adorni said at a press conference. He pointed to "profound differences" with WHO over pandemic management, claiming that the organization’s influence led to prolonged lockdowns and compromised national decision-making.

The announcement follows a broader wave of skepticism toward WHO, with former US President Donald Trump recently signing an executive order to withdraw the United States from the agency. Milei, a known Trump ally, has expressed similar concerns about WHO’s handling of global health crises, including its response to COVID-19.

A statement from Argentina’s presidential office further criticized WHO, accusing it of economic mismanagement during the pandemic and overreach into national policies. "It is urgent to rethink why supranational organizations exist if they fail to meet their objectives, engage in politics, and seek to override member countries," the statement read.

While WHO operates in Argentina, Adorni clarified that the country does not rely on the organization for health funding, meaning the withdrawal would not affect healthcare financing or service quality. He argued that the decision would grant Argentina "greater flexibility" in policymaking and resource allocation, reinforcing national sovereignty over health matters.

WHO has not yet responded directly to Argentina’s announcement, but after Trump’s executive order, the agency expressed regret over the U.S. departure, emphasising its role in global health security. It remains to be seen whether Argentina’s move will prompt further scrutiny of WHO or encourage other nations to reassess their involvement.