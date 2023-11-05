Flights at Germany's Hamburg Airport were called off following an incident involving an armed man who drove his car onto the runway and parked next to an airplane on Saturday night. Sandra Levgrün, spokeswoman for the Hamburg Police Department, revealed in a social media interview that the man fired at least one shot into the air, but no injuries were reported.

A Turkish translator was sought by the police several hours into the standoff to communicate with the man, who was earlier reported to be accompanied by a child. The situation is believed to be related to a custody dispute.

The authorities also noticed two small fires on the runway, but it remains unclear if they were started by the man. The police confirmed that the man accessed the runway by driving through a gate, but did not disclose if he bypassed any security personnel.