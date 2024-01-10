In an alarming incident, an armed militia invaded a live television set in Ecuador, brandishing shotguns, pistols, and homemade bombs. This occurred in the wake of the country's president declaring 22 gangs as terrorist organisations.

The intrusion on Tuesday disrupted the broadcast of station TC in Guayaquil as the armed men forced the staff onto the floor. The broadcast showed the terrified host praying on camera with a shotgun pointed at him, as other assailants flaunted grenades and dynamite sticks.

Gunshots could be heard in the background, heightening the tension. Reporters on the interrupted programme messaged groups pleading for help. The live broadcast continued for about 15 minutes before it was abruptly cut off. As police surrounded the building, some assailants attempted to hide within the premises. However, half an hour into the ordeal, police entered the building and made several arrests.

Guayaquil police confirmed 13 arrests, with social media posts showing images of young men with their hands zip-tied behind their backs. Ecuador Police stated that they had successfully freed the hostages, although it remains unclear if there were any casualties. Reports of armed factions entering the Maldonado Hospital and the University of Guayaquil have also surfaced.

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