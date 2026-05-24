Armed suspect killed after opening fire near White House checkpoint

A man was shot dead by US Secret Service officers after he allegedly opened fire near a security checkpoint close to the White House on Saturday evening local time, according to officials and media reports.

The incident took place near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, an area close to the White House complex. Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect approached a Secret Service checkpoint, pulled a weapon from a bag and began firing at officers.

The Secret Service officers returned fire, striking the suspect. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

A bystander was also hit during the exchange of gunfire. Officials said it remains unclear whether the individual was struck by bullets fired by the suspect or by officers. The condition of the bystander has not been disclosed.

In a statement, the US Secret Service said, “Shortly after 6 p.m Saturday an individual in the area of 17th street and Pennsylvania Avenue pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing.”

The agency added, “Secret Service Police returned fire striking the suspect who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

Officials confirmed that no officers were injured during the incident.

US President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time of the shooting, though the Secret Service said “no protectees or operations were impacted”.

The agency said the case remains under investigation and that “additional information will be released as it becomes available”.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson praised the response of the officers, saying they took “quick, decisive action to protect President Trump”.

White House aide Steven Cheung said Trump continued working after the incident, posting on X: “President Trump is working at 8:00 PM. Can’t stop, won’t stop.”

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said he was “closely monitoring the shooting incident near the White House” and thanked Secret Service officers for their “bravery and swift action”.