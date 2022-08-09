Myanmar junta soldiers and People's Defense Forces (PDF) fought in fierce combat for three days in Kale Township of the Sagaing Region, as military regime troops attempted to seize control of a major route connecting Kale with Gangaw Township in Magwe Region.

As per media reports, the clash broke out on August 2 around two miles south of the center of Kale Town after resistance forces intercepted junta soldiers attempting to establish a tactical command base in Htaukkyant Village, Ko Ei Soe from Kale-PDF.

On August 2, about 200 junta soldiers were reported to have departed Kale Town for Htaukkyant, but were intercepted by opposition forces at Tharyargone Village close to Kale Technological University.

Junta soldiers deployed at Kale Technological University and the regional operations command based in Kale Town provided artillery support for their troops, while the regime also airlifted reinforcements and ammunition into the area, said resistance fighters.

In three days of fighting from August 2 to 4, at least 15 junta soldiers were killed, according to the Kale-PDF report.

On August 4, another 20 junta soldiers died and dozens were injured when PDFs used mines to ambush junta reinforcements coming from Tamu Township, it added.

Following the attack, regime troops raided the nearby Yasagyo Village and detained some villagers. In Tharyargone Village, three residents were reported dead on August 5 and another 30 were detained as potential human shields.