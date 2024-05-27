Around 2000 people are feared to have been buried by the massive landslide that hit Papua New Guinea.

According to media reports, the country's National Disaster Centre said that the rescuers have been struggling to find any survivors in the mountainous Enga region in northern Papua New Guinea where the landslide hit on May 24.

After the disaster, the United Nations confirmed that as many as 100 people may have died. However, the number was later revised up to 670, according to estimates from the Chief of Mission for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in the country.



"The landslide buried more than 2000 people alive, caused major destruction to buildings, food gardens and caused major impact on the economic lifeline of the country," Lusete Laso Mana, Acting Director

of the National Disaster Centre, said in a letter to the UN.

"The situation remains unstable as the landslip continues to shift slowly, posing ongoing danger to both rescue teams and survivors alike," he said, adding that the main highway to the area had been

completely blocked by the landslide.

"Following the inspection conducted by the team, it was determined that the damages are extensive and require immediate and collaborative actions from all players," Mana said, reported CNN.

The landslide hit the remote village of Kaokalam, about 600 kilometres (372 miles) northwest of the capital Port Moresby.

Over 150 houses in Yambali village were buried in debris, according to the officials.

The area continues to pose an "extreme risk," officials added, as rocks continue to fall and the ground soil is exposed to constant increased pressure.

Papua New Guinea is home to around 10 million people. Its vast mountainous terrain and lack of roads have made it difficult to access the affected area.

Pierre Rognon, an associate professor from the University of Sydney's School of Civil Engineering said, "Landslides can bury collapsed structures and people under dozens of metres of geomaterials. To make things worse, they can move structures and trap people over hundreds of metres. No one can predict exactly where potential survivors may be located or where to start looking for them."

It's not clear what caused the landslide, but geology professor Alan Collins from the University of Adelaide said it occurred in a region of "considerable rainfall."

"Although the landslide does not appear to have been directly triggered by an earthquake, frequent earthquakes caused by plates colliding build steep slopes and high mountains that can become very

unstable," Collins said.