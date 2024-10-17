The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh has issued arrest warrants for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 other high-ranking Awami League leaders. The warrants are related to alleged crimes against humanity during the July-August uprising.

Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam confirmed that the tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, ordered the arrests following prosecution petitions. The accused must be produced before the court by November 18.

Among those named are former ministers Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Hasan Mahmud, and Anisul Huq. Over 60 complaints of crimes against humanity and genocide have been filed against Hasina and her party members.

The government is reportedly preparing amendments to the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act-1973. Prosecutor Islam stated that Interpol's assistance may be sought to apprehend fugitives abroad, including Hasina.

This development follows Hasina's resignation on August 5 amid protests over government job quotas. She subsequently fled to India by military aircraft. A caretaker government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has since taken charge.

The situation poses potential diplomatic challenges, as Bangladesh's interim foreign affairs advisor Mohammed Touhid Hossain suggested that extradition requests could create an "embarrassing situation for the Indian government."