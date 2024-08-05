As the United Kingdom grapples with the worst social unrest, riots in recent years, the situation took a violent turn on Sunday when rioters set fire to and stormed hotels designated to shelter asylum seekers in northern England. The unrest was sparked by the tragic stabbing deaths of three young girls in Southport, located in northwest England, earlier in the week, according to CNN.

The far-right faction seized this moment of national grief and anger, fanning the flames of anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant sentiments. They propagated a wave of misinformation, falsely alleging that the perpetrator of the heinous crime was an immigrant. However, police clarified that the suspect was born in Britain.

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Footage verified by CNN revealed a disturbing scene: demonstrators targeted two Holiday Inn locations in northern England on Sunday, one in Rotherham and another in Tamworth. Both hotels had previously faced criticism from local lawmakers for housing asylum seekers.

In Tamworth, the protest descended into chaos as rioters hurled projectiles, shattered windows, and ignited fires, injuring a police officer in the process. Rotherham witnessed similar violence, with demonstrators breaking windows, throwing wooden planks, attacking officers with fire extinguishers, and setting various objects ablaze in a bid to breach the premises.

Local authorities are grappling with the fallout, emphasizing the urgent need to address the misinformation fueling such violent actions and to restore peace in communities torn apart by fear and hatred.