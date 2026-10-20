At least 14 people were killed and seven others injured after an illegal gold mine collapsed in southwestern Colombia, local authorities said on Monday. Search and rescue operations were concluded on Monday, October 19 night, according to the regional government.

The accident occurred in the rural Chambero sector of Santa Barbara de Iscuande municipality in Nariño province.

In a statement, the Nariño government confirmed the casualties and said seven people had sustained injuries in the mining accident near the town of Santa Barbara de Iscuande.

Rescue and relief efforts in the area have been complicated by its remote location. Surrounded by dense rainforest, Santa Barbara de Iscuande can be accessed only by boat or small aircraft, making it difficult for emergency personnel to reach the site.

Authorities have not provided further details about the circumstances leading to the collapse.