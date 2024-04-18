At least 17 people were killed and several others were injured after three Russian missiles hit a downtown district of Chernihiv in Ukraine on the afternoon of April 17, amid the ongoing conflict between Kyiv and Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the death toll might increase. According to him Ukraine’s lack of air defences are to be blamed for the loss of life. A total of 61 people have been injured as stated by the Ukraine’s prosecutor.

In a statement, he said that this would not have happened if Ukraine had received enough air defence equipment and if the world’s determination to counter Russian terror was also sufficient.

The rescue was still carrying out a search for victims in the rubble he added.

Chernihiv is located on the border with Russia and missiles are often seen overhead.

