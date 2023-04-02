At least 21 people were killed and more than 130 others injured after strong tornadoes and deadly storms struck multiple midwestern and southern states of the United States on March 31 and April 1, authorities said on April 2.

According to reports, more than 50 preliminary tornado complaints were made on March 31 in at least seven US states.

The reports further claimed that a verified strong tornado tore through Wynne, the county seat and biggest metropolis of Cross County, Arkansas, killing four people and injuring dozens more.

According to Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis, there was "total destruction throughout the town" and numerous people were stranded as a result of the storm.

Pulaski County authorities reported that a powerful tornado that hit Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday afternoon resulted in one fatality and at least 50 hospital admissions.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. told reporters on Saturday(April 1) that "close to 2,600 structures have been impacted."