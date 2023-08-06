At least 22 people were killed while over 80 were injured after ten bogies of Rawalpindi-bound Hazara Express derailed near Sahara Railway Station in Nawabshah city of Sindh province on August 6.

As per a report by Geo TV, the train was on its way to Punjab from Karachi when it met with the accident.

“Right now, the focus is on rescue work and recovering people from the derailed compartments,” India Today quoted Deputy Superintendent of Pakistan Railways Mahmood Rehman as saying.

However, the exact reason behind the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

The report by Geo TV further said that the victims have been shifted to the People's Medical Hospital in Nawabshah.