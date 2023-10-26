A series of mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine led to the tragic loss of at least 22 lives on October 25, leaving an additional estimated 50 to 60 individuals injured.

The horrific incidents occurred across multiple locations including a bowling alley, a bar, and a Walmart distribution center. State and local law enforcement, who had earlier reported an active shooter situation, are currently investigating.

The Lewiston Police Department and the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office have released images of the suspect, identifiable as a bearded man attired in a brown hoodie and jeans, along with a white SUV. The suspect, seen pointing a semi-automatic rifle, remains at large.

Businesses have been advised to lock down or close until further notice. As per anonymous law officials, the investigation is ongoing with the crime scenes still being processed.

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