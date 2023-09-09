A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck Morocco, killing at least 296 people and injuring more than 150 on September 8.

Several buildings were damaged as locals fled to the streets for safety as the tremors were felt to a wider area.

Morocco's Interior Minister said on September 9 that the death toll may rise up as rescue operations are underway to rescue people trapped under debris.

The earthquake hit shortly after 11 pm local time (22:00 GMT) on Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS estimates that the epicentre of the quake occurred near the ski resort of Oukaimeden in the Atlas Mountains, some 75lm (44 miles) from Marrakesh, the fourth largest city in the country.

Videos and images shared on social media, meanwhile, showed clouds of dust and piles of rubble as walls buckled under the force of the quake. Other posts depicted shocked residents running for safety out of local buildings and onto the streets.



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