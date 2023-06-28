Four people, including a child, were killed while 42 others have been injured after two Russian missiles hit the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on June 27.

Significant damages were caused to the restaurant after the missile had struck and immediately rescue crews reached the area.

While the second missile hit a village on the outskirts of Kramatorsk.

Apart from these two missile attacks, another Russian missile hit several buildings in Kremenchuk, which falls west in central Ukraine.

Exactly a year prior to this incident, a shopping mall was attacked in Kremenchuk which claimed the lives of at least 20 people.

Emergency workers immediately reached the spot and started working day and night sifting through the rubble of the shattered restaurant.

The building was severely damaged with metal beams and glass shattered all around.

Rescue teams used cranes and other equipment in an effort to locate and assist survivors.

A video message was shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy where he condemned the attacks and stated that Russia deserve defeat.

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