At least 51 people were killed and 20 injured in a gas explosion at a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan province, the state media said on September 22.

The media said that the accident was caused by a methane gas explosion in two blocks, B and C, of the mine run by the Madanjoo company.

South Khorasan Province Governor Ali Akbar Rahimi said, "Seventy-six per cent of the country's coal is provided from this region and around 8 to 10 big companies are working in the region including Madanjoo company."

The rescue operation in block B has been completed. Of the 47 workers who were in the block, 30 died and 17 were injured, Rahimi said earlier. He added that rescue operations in block C have started. Methane density in the block is high, and the operation will take around 3–4 hours, he added.

There were 69 workers in the block at the time of the explosion, state TV reported.

"Seventeen injured people were transported to the hospital and 24 people are still missing," it said earlier on Sunday citing the head of Iran's Red Crescent.

The explosion occurred at 9 p.m. (local Iran time) on Saturday, state media said.

President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed condolences to the victims' families.

"I spoke with ministers and we will do our best to follow up," Pezeshkian said in televised comments.