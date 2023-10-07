At least 7 Nepali individuals have been injured, with 17 others held captive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israel. This concerning situation was confirmed by Nepal's Ambassador to Israel.

Meanwhile, the region is witnessing a dangerous escalation of violence. On October 7, a barrage of rockets was fired from the blockaded Gaza Strip, resulting in the tragic death of at least one person in Israel. The Israeli army promptly issued warnings about sirens being activated across the country's southern and central areas, urging the public to seek shelter in bomb shelters to ensure their safety.

The armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas swiftly claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, declaring that its militants had launched more than 5,000 rockets as part of what they termed "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood."

"We decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation (Israel), their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," the group declared. "We announce Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, and we fired, in the first strike of 20 minutes, more than 5,000 rockets."

Furthermore, in a concerning development, a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expressed support for the surprise attack launched by Hamas against Israel on October 7, referring to it as a "proud operation."

"We support the proud operation of Al-Aqsa Flood," stated Rahim Safavi during a Tehran meeting held in support of Palestinian children. "We support this operation, and we are sure that the resistance front also supports this issue."

Reacting to the escalating violence in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep concern and offered solidarity with Israel during these challenging times.

"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."