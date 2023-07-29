Four Australian army helicopter crew members have gone missing following a crash late on July 28. The chopper was identified as an MRH-90 Taipan, a medium-sized multi-role helicopter, capable of carrying several crew members. As the search and rescue operation continues, multinational military exercises, including Operation Talisman Sabre, have been temporarily halted to focus on locating the missing personnel.

Defense Minister Richard Marles addressed reporters in Brisbane, emphasizing the seriousness of defense exercises and the inherent risks they entail. The crash occurred near Hamilton Island, off the coast of Queensland in northeastern Australia. The helicopter was part of a two-helicopter mission, enabling immediate deployment for search and rescue efforts.

"The families of the four air crew have been notified of this incident," assured Marles, expressing concern and empathy for those affected by the unfortunate event.

Angus Campbell, the chief of the Australian Defence Force, stood alongside Minister Marles during the press briefing, stating their unwavering focus on finding the missing personnel and providing support to their families and colleagues. "This is a terrible moment," he acknowledged, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

The MRH-90 Taipan has faced a prior incident this year, with one crashing off New South Wales in March. Fortunately, all ten crew members on that occasion were successfully rescued.

At the time of the crash, senior members of both the United States and Australian governments were engaged in talks, with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken present in Brisbane. Addressing the media, Secretary Austin recognized the inherent risks in military training, underscoring the need for rigorous preparation to safeguard lives and ensure successful crisis response.